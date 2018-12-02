CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,421 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CarMax worth $33,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 70.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 44.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

