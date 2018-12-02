CarTaxi Token Price Tops $0.0070 (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, CarTaxi Token has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CarTaxi Token has a market cap of $278,076.00 and $161.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.02419249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00128175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00194950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.09492474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token launched on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CarTaxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

