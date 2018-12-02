Cato Corp (CATO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

Cato has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cato has a dividend payout ratio of 377.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Cato has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $372.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Cato had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

