CB Financial Services (CBFV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CB Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Director David F. Pollock purchased 1,100 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,344.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,895 shares of company stock valued at $78,737. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 169.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 14,285.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

