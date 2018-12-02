CBS Co. (CBS) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 95.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 3,620.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 455.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CBS during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBS news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $1,117,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. CBS Co. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

CBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Argus lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

