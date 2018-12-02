Centerra Gold (CG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.28.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.