Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CENTA. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $502.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after buying an additional 938,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after buying an additional 736,285 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 80.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $5,914,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

