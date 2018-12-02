Cerus Co. (CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,142,667 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 2,071,915 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,222,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

