Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Champions Oncology.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 97.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

CSBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,527. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.57. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $108,495.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $383,545.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,861.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 164.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 165,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 78,428 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 75.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

