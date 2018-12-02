Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,518,000 after purchasing an additional 638,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 56.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,216,000 after purchasing an additional 292,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,910.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,339,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

