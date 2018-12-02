Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Holdings Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 244,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $44.80 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

