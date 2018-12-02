Chase Co. (CCF) CFO Sells $110,850.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CFO Kenneth James Feroldi sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $110,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCF opened at $112.67 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $131.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 498.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the third quarter worth $133,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chase by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at $342,000.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

