Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,237 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.71. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $34,924.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $451,197.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Couri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,412.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,119 shares of company stock valued at $20,643,771. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/chefs-warehouse-inc-chef-shares-sold-by-advisory-research-inc.html.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.