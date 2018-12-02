Chevron Co. (CVX) Receives $137.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.94 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pope Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 56.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 42.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

