Chico’s FAS (CHS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHS. Bank of America cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,151,000 after buying an additional 257,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 453,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 260,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 1,477,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

