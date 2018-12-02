China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Given $6.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 231 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAAS. ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 30,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,474. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.