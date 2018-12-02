China Mobile (CHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut China Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut China Mobile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE CHL opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $129,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth $139,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth $213,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

