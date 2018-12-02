China XD Plastics (CXDC) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CXDC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.63. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.33 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.28% of China XD Plastics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

