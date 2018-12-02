CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,817,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,015,000 after purchasing an additional 230,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,672,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,017,000 after acquiring an additional 448,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,452,000 after acquiring an additional 995,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,647,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,644,000 after acquiring an additional 482,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

EXPD opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

