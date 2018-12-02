Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Cinemark has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cinemark has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cinemark to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32.html.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.