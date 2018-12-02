Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.25. Cinemark reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3,280.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 40.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,593,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 1,260,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,062. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

