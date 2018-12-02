Ciner Resources (CINR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 4383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ciner Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Ciner Resources LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.567 dividend. This is an increase from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

