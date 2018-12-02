Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.38 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

