Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.26.

CSCO stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $3,320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,943 shares of company stock valued at $26,362,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

