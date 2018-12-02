Citi Trends (CTRN) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.66-1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.72. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

