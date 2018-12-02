Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.02% of Citi Trends worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 41.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $2,134,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 35.4% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 220,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,532 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Citi Trends by 191.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $20.50 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

