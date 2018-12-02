Citigroup Boosts Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target to $68.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a positive rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $760,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 126,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

