Citigroup Boosts NiSource (NI) Price Target to $26.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded NiSource from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,886,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,966,000 after buying an additional 1,483,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NiSource by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 757,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NiSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,381,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after buying an additional 190,141 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NiSource by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 130,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in NiSource by 2,392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

