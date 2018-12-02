Citigroup Lowers Targa Resources (TRGP) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.65.

Shares of TRGP opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

In related news, Director Chris Tong bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 121.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,106.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

