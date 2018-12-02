Citigroup Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) received a $45.00 price objective from research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

HAL stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 501,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

