Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,397 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.27% of Citrix Systems worth $41,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.97 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,893 shares of company stock worth $2,335,582 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

