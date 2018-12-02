City Holding (CHCO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in City were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in City by 79.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City in the second quarter worth $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in City in the second quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCO opened at $76.73 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHCO. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

