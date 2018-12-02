CLS Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,918 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

