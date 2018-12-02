CLS Investments LLC Invests $347,000 in Realty Income Corp (O)

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

