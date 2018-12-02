CME Group (CME) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm currently has $204.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 12-month low of $143.68 and a 12-month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $878,761.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,732. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

