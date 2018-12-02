Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires Shares of 2,389 Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after buying an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $288.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,415,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,637,562 shares of company stock worth $1,112,869,996 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

