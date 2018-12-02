Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 375.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 383,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,597 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,031,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $64,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

