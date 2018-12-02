CoinPoker (CHP) Hits One Day Volume of $8,681.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 4% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $8,681.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.02408567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00127276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00192879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.09501330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

