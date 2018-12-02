Comerica Bank Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 331,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

