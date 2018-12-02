Comerica Bank Has $1.78 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 140.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

SIG opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

