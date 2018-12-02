Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

