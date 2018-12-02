Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $264,000 in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,831,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,448,000 after acquiring an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,172,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

NYSE TCF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.22%. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $264,000 in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-invests-264000-in-tcf-financial-co-tcf.html.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.