Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases New Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,431 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 163,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Keith A. Bush purchased 2,020 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

