Commonwealth Bank of Australia Takes Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 332.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 90.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.84. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Archrock’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is -265.00%.

In other Archrock news, insider Doug S. Aron acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $74,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,270.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AROC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

