Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,829 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,801.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $234,256. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

