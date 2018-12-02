Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,727,000 after buying an additional 595,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

NYSE:HII opened at $215.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $201.56 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

