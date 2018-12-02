Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $899,000 Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bemis were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMS. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Bemis by 48.7% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,959,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 969,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bemis by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,167,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,321,000 after purchasing an additional 350,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bemis by 101.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 682,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 343,702 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bemis in the third quarter worth about $16,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bemis by 194.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bemis stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

