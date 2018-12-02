Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,103 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $215.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $201.56 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.34%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

