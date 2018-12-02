Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,695 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 145.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 17,210.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

