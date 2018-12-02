Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,180 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,605 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 30.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 223,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 149.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,026,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

